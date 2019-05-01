Rotary Work Day

Rotary Clubs all over the world observe the last Saturday of April as the Rotarians at Work Day – a day to volunteer and improve one's community. Borrego Springs Rotary Club showed up at Christmas Circle April 27, bright and early, to weed/clean out the three medians around the Circle. There were an unsightly mess of brown, dried weeds and trash.

We hauled away at least 10 bags full of debris. Thank you to all who honked and shouted out appreciation!