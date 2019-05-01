REMINDER: May 7, 10 a.m. Jim Desmond Meeting
Last updated 5/15/2019 at 9:25am
Just a reminder that the Jim Desmond Revitalization Committee meeting is today May 7, starting at 10 a.m. in the library community room.
Join our District 5 County Supervisor Desmond at the meeting, where he will discuss with community members a County committee formed to “support community leadership and collaboration while connecting Borrego Springs to the County resources necessary for solving issues identified by the community."