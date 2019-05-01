RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

RAAM 6-12-24

 

Last updated 5/1/2019 at 11:13am



Competitive cyclists from the U.S. and around the world are coming to Borrego for the 6-12-24 Hour World Time Trial Championships, Nov. 1 and 2.

In a matter of 24 hours, registrations were all booked up, with a max of 275 competitors, and many more on the waiting list. This 6-12-24 Hour World Time Trials is a 2020 Race Across America qualifier.

The 2019 RAAM race begins June 11 in Oceanside, coming through Borrego, before they cross the hot desert and climb the steep Rocky Mountain grades, then head out across the great plains and over the Appalachians toward the Atlantic Ocean.

So look for advanced coverage of the toughest race on Earth here in late-May and early-June issues of the Borrego Sun.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/04/2019 02:38