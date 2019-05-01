RAAM 6-12-24

Competitive cyclists from the U.S. and around the world are coming to Borrego for the 6-12-24 Hour World Time Trial Championships, Nov. 1 and 2.

In a matter of 24 hours, registrations were all booked up, with a max of 275 competitors, and many more on the waiting list. This 6-12-24 Hour World Time Trials is a 2020 Race Across America qualifier.

The 2019 RAAM race begins June 11 in Oceanside, coming through Borrego, before they cross the hot desert and climb the steep Rocky Mountain grades, then head out across the great plains and over the Appalachians toward the Atlantic Ocean.

So look for advanced coverage of the toughest race on Earth here in late-May and early-June issues of the Borrego Sun.