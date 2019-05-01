Jim Desmond Coming to Town, May 7

Newly elected District 5 County Supervisor Jim Desmond is coming to Borrego Springs to hold a revitalization meeting to discuss with community members a County committee formed to “support community leadership and collaboration while connecting Borrego Springs to the County resources necessary for solving issues identified by the community,” Desmond said.

This will support better coordination and communication for the community and County.

The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday May 7 in the Library Community Room, and is open to the public.

Desmond noted, “I hope to hear what the important issues are from the community, so Borrego Springs can begin working directly with County departments towards solutions.”

One important issue and surely a topic of discussion will be the recently released draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan, and how Desmond plans to work with our GSA to help implement the Plan, as well as how best to direct financial and administrative resources our way to help us reach sustainability.

Issues involving Senior Center facilities, plus utility rate issues associated with upcoming and predictably scorching summer months could also come up.