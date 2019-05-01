RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Jim Desmond Coming to Town, May 7

 

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 9:40am



Newly elected District 5 County Supervisor Jim Desmond is coming to Borrego Springs to hold a revitalization meeting to discuss with community members a County committee formed to “support community leadership and collaboration while connecting Borrego Springs to the County resources necessary for solving issues identified by the community,” Desmond said.

This will support better coordination and communication for the community and County.

The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday May 7 in the Library Community Room, and is open to the public.

Desmond noted, “I hope to hear what the important issues are from the community, so Borrego Springs can begin working directly with County departments towards solutions.”

One important issue and surely a topic of discussion will be the recently released draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan, and how Desmond plans to work with our GSA to help implement the Plan, as well as how best to direct financial and administrative resources our way to help us reach sustainability.

Issues involving Senior Center facilities, plus utility rate issues associated with upcoming and predictably scorching summer months could also come up.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser