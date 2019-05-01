Borrego Springs Resort To Be Sold... AGAIN

As previously reported in the April 18 issue of the Borrego Sun, the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa is being put for auction May 21, with a starting price of $1.5 million.

Maiser Aboneaaj and J.C. Bambach of S & A Industries Inc. purchased the Resort back in 2016 for a final price of $2.95 million, under the name Borrego Nazareth LLC.

The Borrego Sun has reached out for a comment from the owners, however, it was not received by press time.

S & A Industries Inc., hotel and resort renovations specialists, are said to be leading renovators of premier timeshare resorts, and four- to five-star hotels.

The company, headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, have successfully completed hundreds of projects throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, according to their website. It also describes how the firm “expanded from its humble beginnings of installing tile and carpet for the Atlanta-area residences and commercial businesses to its focus on providing every facet of renovation for its world-class hotel and resort clients.”

In 2016, Aboneaaj, CEO of S & A Industries Inc., was quoted as being excited to be in Borrego, and involved with the community. “Borrego is a unique place, we want to get people here because once they come, they will come back,” he said in a previous statement.

After taking over the property in 2016, they hired Hospitality Ventures Management Group to manage the resort’s 100 rooms and suites.

The Resort would be the sixth independent full-service hotel in the U.S., and second hotel in Southern California managed by HVMG.

In 2015, the Resort was sold and in escrow, the deal fell through, putting it back on the market.

Bidding for the Resort again began March 5, 2016, with a starting price of $1.5 million.

After being on the market for a month, with six hours left in the auction, the bidding stood at $2,050,000. At the close of the auction, it sold for $2.95 million with 45 days escrow for due diligence and to close.

The sale was then finalized at the end of the May, and the new owners reopened the Resort on June 1, after major remodeling and rehiring.

The Borrego Springs Resort & Spa is a full-service golf and spa resort situated in the Anza-Borrego Desert, boasting deluxe rooms with spacious bathrooms, while the suites offer living rooms, two televisions, a mini fridge, and microwave.

Each guestroom and suite also offers outdoor seating on a private terrace or balcony with either a poolside or mountain view.

The Arches Restaurant offers great dining experiences, and Spa Serenity features a pool and private cabana, with a range of treatments including massages and mani-pedis.

The Borrego Sun will continue to reach for a comment from the owners about why they are selling the Resort. Stay tuned.