The theme for the 54th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is “Bloom in Borrego,” highlighting the recent Super Bloom that took over our desert, and also the wondrous growth for the town.

The theme was decided at the first Borrego Days Planning Meeting, held at the Borrego Springs Welcome Center and Visitors’ Bureau May 6.

Co-chairs this year, Chamber of Commerce Secretary Debbie Woollet and executive chamber director Valeen Szabo, are hoping to make the festival more down-home and still great, just without that big expense.

Due to the excessive cost in previous years, they will be downsizing the event and produce the festival in-house, “more of a small town community event.”

The beer garden was discussed, and the American Legion Post 853 could run it as they have done in the past. A proposal will be given to the Post to discuss at their executive board meeting.

An idea that was discussed was that of having programs made, which would be distributed to the crowd giving them a layout and time table of each days events, as well as entertainment lineups.

Pre-parade entertainment is currently being discussed.

Volunteers and volunteer leaders are still needed for all aspects of Borrego Days, so consider taking some of your time to help make the festival great.

If you have any ideas to contribute or a few concerns, attend the next Borrego Days Planning Meeting Monday June 3, 4 p.m.