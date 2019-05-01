Jewels of the Backcountry

The Julian Woman’s Club present the 93rd annual Wildflower Show at the Julian Town Hall from May 3 – 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For two days, club members collect specimens from the over 850 plant species in the area surrounding Julian. The plant display ranges from desert cacti to high mountain dogwood gathered in a 15 air-mile radius from the historic old mining town of Julian. Permission to collect is obtained from private property owners.

Each year, flowers vary depending on weather and rainfall. The display is always colorful and informative as plants are labeled and arranged by area of origin.

This year’s show will also focus on how we as a community can nurture these jewels by learning about the plants, conservation efforts and what grows best in our climate and region. We will educate the public about our region, purposes of wildflowers, and how we can all have some of these jewels in our own backyards.

The show will include public speakers, displays of local school art and science projects related to flowers, items for sale including books and plants, and opportunities to enter raffles for prizes.

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted as the Julian Woman’s Club provides scholarships and supports other local non-profit organizations.

For further information visit our website at julianwomansclub.org or contact Karen Kincaid at kincaidsk9@gmail.com