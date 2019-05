Experience the unique and serene beauty of moonlight on the canyon walls, taking an easy 1.5-mile walk through South Palm Wash with leader Mike McElhatton, ABDNHA Education Director on Saturday May 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Space is limited to 22 people. No charge; Call the Nature Center to reserve, 760-767-3098, or go in to register.