Join Park Interpretive Specialist Regina Reiter in the Visitor Center Garden for an imaginative and satisfying exploration of flowers and how to put names to all those confusing blooms. No nomenclature expertise is needed! Meet in front of the Visitor Center Sunday May 26. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email anzaborrego.visitorcenter@parks.ca.gov or call 760-767-4205.