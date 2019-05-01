BSPAC: The Last Dance

The Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center ended its 2018 – 19 season on a high note April 27 with the ever so popular Dance Recital.

From the littlest tap dancers to middle- and high-schoolers to this season's BSPAC honoree Judy Coyle, choreographer and seasoned tapper and instructor/choreographer Rachel White showcased 22 local dancers performing tap, ballet, and hip hop.

Emceed by Kaitlen Caruso, the 45-minute program ran smoothly and kept a nearly full house of dancers' family, friends, and regular theatre-goers entertained. Costumes were bright and varied, and smiles brighter, as dancers tapped the boards and presented eye-catching ballet poses and hip-hop movements.

The highlight of the show was "Chatanooga Choo Choo," tapped out by Caruso, Coyle, Julie Dunn, and White, who brought her very professional look and enthusiasm to the stage.

BSPAC has more than lived up to its renovation expectations, and technical director Daniel Caruso has used his skills with lighting and sound to provide a professional theatre experience for both audience and performers.