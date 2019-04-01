Golf: Rams Lead League

OK, so it wasn’t nine wins. In four out of their nine matches played, the Rams golf team won by forfeit (including the last two), and together with their four wins, the team has vaulted into first place in the Citrus League.

All this as practice for the Citrus Golf Finals to be held May 2 at the Borrego Springs Resort. One match, winner takes all.

The last two matches were not technically a team forfeit, but rather a coach forfeit – the West Shores coach was recovering from surgery and couldn’t make the trip to Borrego.

We all hope he’s in good shape for the next matchup in El Centro with the Rams on April 4.

In the last match the Rams played against Central Union on March 20 at the Borrego Springs Resort course, they beat the Spartans by 10 strokes. During the interim, the Rams held practice rounds even though other teams forfeited.

The Rams have five remaining matches before the Finals. And because on any given day – golfers both professional and amateur, and even whole teams – golfers can bring their A-game when the chips are down and a trophy, not to mention bragging rights as League Champs are at stake.