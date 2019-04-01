Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a known gang member by the moniker "La Bestia" April 15, after he was attempting to illegally cross the border into the U.S., nine miles west of the Calexico point of entry.

The incident occurred around 7:10 p.m., when agents saw the 29-year-old man attempting to cross. He was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

After a record check, it was discovered he was a Mexican national, who had been previously convicted for obstruction and retaliation, serving three years in prison. Also admitted to being a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. The man was removed from the United States in 2013.

The suspects name has not been identified, but remains in federal custody.