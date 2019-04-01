Border Patrol Seize About $425K Worth

Last updated 4/18/2019 at 9:27am

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man for smuggling methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine April 12.

The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m., when the 60-year-old man, identified as a lawfully admitted permanent resident, approached the checkpoint in a Dodge D-150 pickup truck. The truck was waived along to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, border patrol canines alerted the agents to the front bed of the truck.

Agents discovered several sealed packages in a false wall compartment in the truck.

The packages totaled 55 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, with a street value of $424,513.

– 21.31 pounds of methamphetamine – estimated street value of $49,013

– 33.678 pounds of heroin – estimated street value of $351,440.

– 2.406 pounds of cocaine – estimated street value of $24,060

The man, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.