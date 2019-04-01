March 31, 1938

–

March 24, 2019

Thomas Gene Charles Hynous passed away peacefully Sunday March 24, at the age of 80.

He was born in Elgin, Illinois March 31, 1938. His family moved to California in 1948, and graduated from North Hollywood High School. He enlisted in the army from 1958 – 1961, and served in the tanker division rank spec. 4.

After his services, he worked for his father in Chicken Delight Home Delivery. Shortly after, he met his wife Janet Aude in May 1961 at a bowling alley, and they married that Sept.

In 1966, they moved to Iowa, where he worked for a petrol chemical plant (Equistar) and retired after 30 years.

Thomas and Janet moved to Borrego Springs, where he enjoyed the heat. He loved to listen to old radio stories, watching TV, and spending time with his dog Peggy.

Hynous leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Janet Hynous; son Gene Hynous and his wife Merry Jo; son Dave Hynous; daughter Lea (Debra) Enfield; four grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Hynous, Lennea Hynous, Samantha (Chris) Parker, and Blake (Amber) Hynous; and one great granchild Madilynn Parker.

A celebration of life for him will be held at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate them to their favorite charity in his name.