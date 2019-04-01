New Growth at ArtFarm

The Borrego Art Institute is growing this spring – growing fruits and vegetables in the ever expanding ArtFarm.

A variety of vegetables are already being harvested, and many more are sprouting, to be used by Kesling's Kitchen this spring and summer.

"The carrots are amazing," shared Chef Tom Hildebrandt who is continually finding ways to incorporate the freshest vegetables into his menu. The garden hosts everything from salad greens and herbs to artichoke and squash. Spring temperatures are also bringing over 40 orchard trees into bloom. The orchard, planted in 2018, grows a variety of fruit including kumquat, nectarines, figs, and pomegranate.

Kesling's Kitchen is already planning dishes to incorporate the ArtFarm fruit as it begins to ripen over the next months. In addition to supplementing Kesling's Kitchen's produce needs, the ArtFarm is focused on providing the community with garden fresh produce.

During peak season, produce will be available for purchase at the Gallery farm stand. Family plots are also being developed to allow families of local students to grow their own delicious vegetables at the ArtFarm. The community garden initiative is a partnership with the Borrego Springs Unified School District Local Wellness Nutrition Program to bring healthy eating and education to Borrego Springs' students.

The ArtFarm is a component of the grander Art Park which encompasses 2.3 acres along Sunset Road directly west of the BAI Gallery. Development plans are in the final stages to construct a pottery studio and vegetable grow-houses, all aesthetically situated in a desert landscaped park.

Starting in the fall of 2019, the Art Park will host pottery and horticulture classes, serve as a venue for special events, and provide a welcoming display of artistic expression.

To find out more on how you can become involved as a volunteer or supporter of the Art Park, please stop by the Gallery or gardens.