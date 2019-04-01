New Executive Director of Chamber

Valeen Szabo has been named the Chamber's new executive director, and began her new role April 1.

There is much to do, and she will hit the ground running.

Szabo came to the position by way of her experience in planning, budget and finance, and producing major children's theater productions in Los Angeles. She choreographed the Miss Borrego Pageant for several years.

A decades long resident of Borrego Springs since 1988, Szabo holds 30 years of personal and professional knowledge about Borrego Springs, working with the Borrego Springs Unified School District, La Casa, and most recently with the Rams Hill Community Association.

Szabo has served as a Board Member on the Borrego Springs Civic Foundation, and currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the BSUSD.

"She knows art, business, and how to navigate websites," said Chamber president Patrick Sampson.

"In this transition period, the Chamber is excited to have Valeen [Szabo] help keep us on an even keel."

Sampson stated, "Valeen [Szabo] was among seven candidates interviewed for the position, and that he and the Board of Directors were unanimous in their selection."

And what about our beloved Borrego Days? Szabo will be organizing a scaled-down version of Borrego Days, more akin to a local 4th of July celebration than full-on spectacles of previous years.

"I'm looking forward to getting started," Szabo said.