Coming and Goings

* Valeen Szabo has been named as the new Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. Szabo began her new role April 1.

* Major Elliott Garrett, chief White House Correspondent, and host of ‘The Takeout’ podcast with CBS News, is retiring in Borrego Springs. He and his wife Lara Brown, purchased a lot at Rams Hill, and their new home will be designed by our very own Jackie Larsen.

* Jackie Larsen, who was set to retire in August and move to Florida, has decided to stay in Borrego Springs for at least another two years.

* Former Chamber Executive Director Linda Haddock is working with Desert Media Holdings, and will handle various projects for its businesses.

* Kurt Hauser has left the Borrego Springs Resort, and is onto new pastures as the executive chef of Pala Casino Spa and Resort. “I love what I am doing, and am really back doing what I do best. I do miss Borrego,” Hauser said.