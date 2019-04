The Borrego Springs Fire Department’s fire extinguisher day will be held Tuesday April 16. You can drop off your fire extinguisher at 8:30 a.m. and pick it up at 3:30 p.m., or you can wait between those times if you’d like. It is $9.50 each, cash or check is accepted. There may be an additional charge if outdated. All County Fire will be responsible for handling this for Borrego.