FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST NEEDED

 

Last updated 4/3/2019 at 10:42am



Part-time, flexible schedule, daily hours vary. Looking for an organized and reliable person to handle office duties. Knowledge of Microsoft Office, computer savvy, willing to learn. Answer phones, take messages, handle subscriptions. Knowledge of QuickBooks a plus, but not required. Will coordinate with general manager Able to start ASAP.

Email resume and samples of work if applicable to editorialsun@gmail.com with subject line of the position you are applying for.



Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
