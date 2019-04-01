It was all about enjoying the art displayed at the Borrego Art Institute April 13. From wall-to-wall, art of different forms – photographs, sculptures and paintings filled the gallery for "The Art of Flora and Fauna" show. This show was in conjunction with "3-D Escapes," which showcased the beautiful art quilts by the Desert Designing Divas of Banning.

This opening reception celebrated the BAI's last show of the 2018 – 19 season.

Another yet well-attended event, guests discussed the displays of art, all while enjoying the delicately prepared appetizers by Tom Hildenbrandt and Pam Lange of Kesling's Kitchen.

In the different types of mediums, from oil, acrylic and mixed texture, artists created their perspectives of the wonderful plant and animals around the world. This show was formerly held in October, but moved to the Springtime for the seasonal visitors who arrive in the latter part of the season, according to the BAI.

Drawing in the locals, along with the snowbirds who are still in town before heading off to cooler climates, the show attracted visitors from Riverside County. Anne Mack and her friends were in town, hiking and catching what is left of the cacti bloom.

"This show is quite impressive," Mack said, embracing the small show.

She hopes to come back during the fall season to catch more art shows.

Albert Dean is no stranger to these events. Dean is a returning artist, submitting his art in more than one show throughout the season, even displaying his art during the Art Studios Tour, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs.

Dean displayed three of his paintings, and even mentioned he sold a few paintings in a gallery in Palm Springs not too long ago.

The quilts by five women had designs ranging from floral, California landmarks to simple yet elegant. They sure did look cozy enough for display, but probably not for using during this time of the year.

One artist, Phylilis Binkley is a retired art teacher, who enjoys hiking and is inspired by "God's awesome creations."

During her retirement, she has been able to pursue and develop her creative energy in the form of art quilts. Binkley has taught landscape workshops and lectured since 2002 in several states. Her quilts have been in national shows since 2006, and won awards in local and regional shows since 2005.