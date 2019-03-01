RSS

Middle School Basketball Tourney at BSHS

 

Last updated 3/12/2019 at 2:38pm

Jolene Nacapuy

It was a long day of organizing, officiating, cheering, and hooping in the Borrego Springs High School gym Feb. 27, as the annual middle school basketball tournament went on for yet another successful year.

Seven schools participated in the 2019 tournament – Borrego Springs Middle, Julian Junior High, Warner Springs Middle, Cottonwood, Hamilton Middle, Vallecitos, and Pauma Middle.

Art and P.E. teacher Tim Fletcher helped organize and officiate the tournament, while Borrego Springs basketball players served as the day's referees and scorekeepers. It was an all-around competitive and exciting event for all teams and spectators. However, our home teams, the boys and girls, finished in sixth place.

Cottonwood Middle School took home first place for the boys, followed by Pauma, and Hamilton Middle for the girls followed by Julian Junior High.

