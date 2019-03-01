B&G Club Golf Classic: A Class Act

They come from across the San Diego County region to play in this tournament, and for two good reasons: It's a class act all the way, and gives folks an opportunity to express their generous spirits in a fundraising effort that greatly benefits kids in Borrego Springs.

Organizers from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego set up a 76-player, 19-foursome tournament at de Anza Country Club March 1, and they know from experience what golfers want – a beautiful day for golf, a great course, and golf partners who want to have as much fun and make as many birdies as possible in a Scramble format. Four opportunities at the best lie demand birdies, because par is just not good enough.

A gorgeous day for golf, the first order of business was a putting contest. From 60 feet away, many other putters didn't get close.

The sun shined bright and warm as many went off to hit the course to begin the tournament.

Holly & Randy Malan, and Craig Garcia, all out of San Marcos, were great partners. Holly was a senior manager at the Boys & Girls Club in Escondido for over 20 years, and is retiring in 90 days from her current job as San Marcos Parks and Recreation Manager. "I'll be working on my game after that," she said.

She got a hole-in-one at a Boys & Girls Club tournament years ago, but the insurance underwriters denied her the $10,000 purse on a tee-box technicality.

Holly has long and straight drives (outdistancing the guys on occasion), careful approach shots, and accurate putting. Her husband Randy, is also a good golfer, limited by a serious back injury while skiing many years ago. It's hardly noticeable, especially on a few of his putts, and he played very well.

Craig Garcia, most affable and gracious young fellow with a wife and family who runs a business in San Marcos.

He and I play to the same handicap of 12. He was the "encourager" out on the course, giving both kudos and commiseration when needed. Craig made two long, very difficult downhill and curving putts for birdies, so he was our putting champ.

Golf kudos were aplenty as the birdies kicked in: Birdie, par, birdie, birdie, birdie. That's a birdie hat-trick – three in a row – for those in the know. After our first birdie, Holly poured everyone a shot of congratulatory "birdie juice." It went down smooth as silk, calming the nerves. The second one further calmed the nerves, and by the third birdie, we all were very, very calm. Birdie pressure? We made a total of five birdies in the round (and only one bogey), an extraordinary feat considering how "calm" we were.

Other teams fared even better on birdies, like de Anza Country Club owners Linda and Tom Heathcott. "We had fun," she said later.

Many thanks to all for an exciting tournament all-around, and to the Boys & Girls Club organizers, and de Anza CC staff for helping to make the annual Classic truly a class act.