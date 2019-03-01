Man Stabbed, Dies in Salton City

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday March 9, in Salton City about two miles west of Highway 86.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. at a popular camp ground in the area, also known as Truck Haven Wash, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Jason Gonzalez of Indio, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Deputies and paramedics administered first aid to the victim, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody saw anything out there or was able to capture anything on video, knows anybody that was there. It’s very common for people to capture situations on video nowadays,” Lt. Jimmy Duran said.

Anyone with information on the case can give information through the Sheriff’s tip line at http://www.youandblue.org.

The sheriff’s office also has an app where the community can leave messages or upload pictures and video.

The information can be shared anonymously. However, the sheriff's office would appreciate any contact information in case they have questions.