HWY 78 CLOSED

Highway 78 has been closed between Wynola Road and Scissors Crossing due to a landslide.

Crews have closed a six-mile segment of State Route 78 (SR-78) from Wynola Road just east of Julian to Great Southern Overland Stage Route (S-2) later this afternoon for rock scaling activities, according to Caltrans. The emergency closure may extend through the weekend as needed to ensure that the highway slopes are stable.

Residents will be allowed access through the closures as safe to do so.

Motorists on eastbound SR-78 from Ramona toward Banner grade will be detoured onto northbound SR-79 at Santa Ysabel, then directed to turn right onto San Felipe Road (S-2), to eastbound SR-78 towards Ocotillo Wells.

Motorists on westbound SR-78, east of the closure, will be detoured to turn right onto San Felipe Road (S-2) to southbound SR-79, to Santa Ysabel to westbound or eastbound SR-78.

Crews responded late night Thursday to a mud and rock slide on SR-78, just east of Wynola Road and enacted one-way traffic control on the partially closed highway.

Caltrans inspected the highway slopes and determined that rock scaling is needed to remove loose soil and rocks.

More updates to follow.