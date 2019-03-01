RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Poppy Tea Party

 

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 11:29am



The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 853 will be hosting the 5th Annual Auxiliary Poppy High Tea Party. This event will be at the American Legion Post 853 Sunday March 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a door prize, and a prize for the best decorated table. The afternoon will be the highlight of your day, with plenty of sweet and savory delicacies. There will also be raffle prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased at the Post, Bargain Barn and from Auxiliary members. They will be available at the next Auxiliary meeting on March 11. You do not want to miss an afternoon full of fun.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser