Poppy Tea Party

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 853 will be hosting the 5th Annual Auxiliary Poppy High Tea Party. This event will be at the American Legion Post 853 Sunday March 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a door prize, and a prize for the best decorated table. The afternoon will be the highlight of your day, with plenty of sweet and savory delicacies. There will also be raffle prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased at the Post, Bargain Barn and from Auxiliary members. They will be available at the next Auxiliary meeting on March 11. You do not want to miss an afternoon full of fun.