RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Avery Candlewood Festival

 

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 11:30am



The Under the Sun Foundation is launching its first edition of the Candlewood Arts Festival March 29 – 31. The festival is the first project by the non-profit organization inspired by the work of Dennis Avery. Locals and visitors will have the chance to see and understand the unique landscapes in the community, and share a weekend of workshops, screenings, artist talks and tours.

For more information, contact Kris Kuramitsu at 310-866-0370 or kris.kuramitsu@gmail.com.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/15/2019 19:24