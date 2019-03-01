Avery Candlewood Festival

The Under the Sun Foundation is launching its first edition of the Candlewood Arts Festival March 29 – 31. The festival is the first project by the non-profit organization inspired by the work of Dennis Avery. Locals and visitors will have the chance to see and understand the unique landscapes in the community, and share a weekend of workshops, screenings, artist talks and tours.

For more information, contact Kris Kuramitsu at 310-866-0370 or kris.kuramitsu@gmail.com.