Nunsense: The Mega Musical Coming to BSPAC

 

Last updated 3/6/2019 at 10:06am

For those not interested in reading about really great live theatre entertainment coming soon to Borrego, go no further.

For the rest, a must-see event with three performances is coming to the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center on March 8, 9, and 10.

Under the firm but gentle lash of Artistic Director George Keith, "Nunsense: The Mega-Musical" is getting whipped into shape. Based on early rehearsals, it should be a great show that includes funny dialogue and snappy musical numbers.

Get your tickets early at BSPAC.org or at Bighorn Fudge), because this one's sure to be a sell-out.


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

