Mosaic Mural Revealed

Community members gathered on the south end outside of the Borrego Art Institute to witness the unveiling of the long-awaited mosaic mural, Saturday March 23.

This was a project of the BAI Pottery, under the direction of Ginger Dunlap-Dietz.

The mural celebrates the arts and creativity of this community. More than 40 artists contributed their work, local school children prepared tiles, and many individuals volunteered hundreds of hours to assemble and install the mosaic.

The mural project was made possible by a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and with donations from local organizations, businesses and individuals who contributed space, materials, labor and funds.

