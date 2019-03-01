RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Mosaic Mural Revealed

 

Last updated 3/25/2019 at 3:15pm

Community members gathered on the south end outside of the Borrego Art Institute to witness the unveiling of the long-awaited mosaic mural, Saturday March 23.

This was a project of the BAI Pottery, under the direction of Ginger Dunlap-Dietz.

The mural celebrates the arts and creativity of this community. More than 40 artists contributed their work, local school children prepared tiles, and many individuals volunteered hundreds of hours to assemble and install the mosaic.

The mural project was made possible by a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and with donations from local organizations, businesses and individuals who contributed space, materials, labor and funds.

More photos and full article in the April 4 issue of the Borrego Sun.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/28/2019 01:13