Big Reveal of Borrego Springs Mosaic Mural

The Borrego Art Institute Pottery will unveil a new ceramic and glass mosaic mural in Borrego Springs Saturday March 23, 3 p.m.

The completed mural will measure 300 square feet, and will be mounted on the south exterior wall of the BAI.

The theme of the mural – Celebrating the Arts in Borrego Springs – was generated by members of the BAI and the Pottery.

Funded in 2017 by a $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pottery also received numerous donations to match the grant.

Directed by Ginger Dunlap-Dietz, the mural is a truly collaborative effort with participation by close to 100 people including artists, school children, and community volunteers. Local organizations, businesses and individuals have contributed space, materials, labor and funds.

One of the most exciting achievements of the project is that it has brought together people from throughout Borrego Springs and visitors to the valley to create a public work of art that will remain in this community long into the future.

The mural includes pieces made by members of the Borrego Springs Art Guild, local glass and ceramic artists, as well as work created by local school children, and members of the BAI Pottery.

Many of the artists and community members who have contributed to the mural will be present at the unveiling. The event will include refreshments and live music by Ephraim Feig (guitar) and Charmaine Tam (bass).

For more information about the mosaic mural and the unveiling, visit the BAI Pottery website at http://www.borregoartinstitute.org or contact Ginger Dunlap-Dietz at thepottery@borregoartinstitute.org.