Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

For the 13th year, the Borrego Girls Golf Weekend took place at the de Anza Country Club and the Borrego Springs Resort.

They were to play both courses in blistering wet conditions.

The first day at de Anza, they just survived the weather, but it was enjoyed by all. In the evening, they had dinner and partied at Carlee's.

The following day, they braved the Resort, but could only manage five holes in the conditions, although four of the group members managed to complete nine holes.

The invaded the bar, and after a short period of time felt much warmer, recovering from their weather ordeal and got back into party mode.

They ended their weekend with a superb dinner prepared by Chef Kurt Hauser at the Resort with presentations and prize giving to wrap things up.

Event organizer Caroline Haines said, "The weather was against us, but it's all about girl camaraderie. Everyone had a great time, and they love Borrego Springs, and can't wait to come back next year."