4-Pointed Hat Trick Propels Rams to Shutout Against Julian

As if three goals in a game just weren’t good enough to end his final Rams soccer season, senior forward Cristobal Ramirez tacked on his fourth goal in the final minutes of the season-ending game against Julian.

Achieving his 4-pointed hat trick, Ramirez was naturally, named Player of the Game, and considering his overall stats, it’s a pretty good bet he has the inside track for Rams MVP this year.

Senior forward’s Manuel Fuerte and Luis Hernandez also contributed one goal each for the 6 – 0 shutout Feb 8.

With all three forward’s being seniors, they will be missed next year, but on the bright side, junior goalkeeper Brian Martinez made eight saves in the winning effort and will be returning.

Despite not having a winning season, at 7 – 8 – 2 overall and 3 – 5 in Manzanita League play, all three senior’s posted Top-10 stats to end the season.

Congrats to Ramirez who led the League with 20 goals and 45 points (beating out unbeaten League Champ Vincent Memorial’s top scorer Christian Molina); Fuerte and Hernandez also made strong showings in the final Top-10 point stats.