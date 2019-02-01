Lunch with the Principal at La Casa Del Zorro

Four students from the Borrego Springs Middle and High School celebrated their 'Student of the Month' award with vice principal Victoria Baay Feb. 1 at La Casa Del Zorro.

LCDZ general manager Patrick Sampson gifted the students with a book by Ernie Cowan, jeweled fox pins and a hat.

Sampson congratulated the students for their hard work and earning the award.

"Keep it up, continue to work hard, and I hope to see you all again soon," he said.

Middle Schoolers – Jose Arias and Ayleen Perez; high schoolers – David Hernandez and Daniela Carmona were chosen by their teachers for this award. Three of the students were unable to attend, as one was on a science trip in Catalina, while the other two had a basketball game to attend.

Arias said he was surprised and humbled about being chosen by his teachers.

Hernandez and Perez said it is a good feeling and are very proud for their hard work. Carmona added that she feels really accomplished.

All were chosen for various reasons like great participation in class, being helpful, and showing extraordinary effort.

The students enjoyed delicious burgers and pasta, and finished with ice cream.

They thanked Sampson and the La Casa staff for being kind to host this event.