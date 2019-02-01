BSUSD – Citizens' Oversight Committee Member Applications

NOTICE is hereby given that the Borrego Springs Unified School District is accepting applications from interested citizens to serve on the District’s independent oversight committee with respect to its general obligation bonds approved by District voters at the Nov. 6, 2018 election, known as Measure GG. The Committee consists of seven members who meet, review and report on expenditures of funds to ensure money is used only for voter-approved purposes. Interested persons may obtain an application from the Superintendent’s Office, located at 1315 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, or download the application from the District’s website at http://www.BSUSD.net.

Applications are due by February 15, 2019 at the office of the Superintendent.