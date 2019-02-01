The application deadline is Feb. 22 for scholarships through Borrego Assistance for Students in the Community (BASIC) program. Scholarship applications are available to download at: https://borregobasic.org.

Typical scholarships are:

• $500 for community colleges

• $500 for career and vocational training

• $1,000 for a university or 4-year college

The Start-School Scholarship program is open to any resident in the Borrego Springs Unified School District’s boundaries. High school seniors and adults are encouraged to apply by visiting the Borrego Basic website and downloading and completing the BASIC Scholarship Application form.

The Stay-in-School Scholarships may be renewed annually through completion of the BASIC Continuing Scholarship application with proof of progress based on course grades and units completed. An unofficial transcript from the school with school name and student ID is how progress is evaluated.

The BASIC Scholarship Program and Educational Programs are funded with proceeds from the annual Circle of Art juried art show and sale, scheduled for March 16 and 17, 2019 at Christmas Circle Community Park in Borrego Springs.

For more information on Circle of Art go to http://www.circle-of-art.org/