Meth Bust – $27K

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested two women smuggling methamphetamine Feb. 22.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m., when a passenger bus approached the checkpoint, and a secondary inspection was required for immigration inspection of the passengers.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the team to two unclaimed luggage bags in the overhead compartment.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 31 small wrapped packages in cellophane.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 10.4 pounds, with an estimate value of $27,560. Investigators located and arrested two women, Mexican nationals, ages 19 and 16.

The women, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Over 1,096 pounds of methamphetamine amounting to over $2.5 million have been seized by El Centro Sector Agents in the fiscal year 2019.