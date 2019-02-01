RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender

 

Last updated 2/28/2019 at 10:55am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a previously-deported convicted sex offender Feb. 26.

The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m., when the agents conducted an immigration inspection on a passenger bus.

During the search, agents found that 34-year-old Humberto Ortiz-Marmalejo presented a false I-551 visa during the inspection. Ortiz-Marmalejo was then removed from the bus, and brought to a processing area.

After being positively identified by his fingerprints and a search of law enforcement, databases revealed that he had previously been convicted in Washington for indecent liberties by force or coercion, in addition to previous immigration removals, dating as recently as 2018.

Ortiz- Marmalejo, a Mexican national, is being held in federal custody awaiting prosecution for re-entry after removal.

Since October, El Centro Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 12 individuals wanted on sexual assault charges or previously convicted of sexual assault charges who are in the country illegally.

