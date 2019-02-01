$1.3 Million Meth Bust

Last updated 2/7/2019 at 2:34pm

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a woman for smuggling methamphetamine Jan. 25.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when the 45-year-old woman, identified as a Mexican national, approached the checkpoint in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the team, and was sent to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 37 wrapped packages inside the quarter panels and spare tire.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 41 pounds, with an estimate value of $1,328,640.

The woman, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.