Oct. 7, 1954

–

Dec. 20, 2018

Estella Valdez Bedford passed away in Escondido on Dec. 20, 2018. She was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Sinola, Mexico.

She now lays in eternal rest with her beloved husband Robert W. Bedford Sr.and her parents Victor and Maria Lugo.

A memorial service will be held at Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Community Church 1710 Pomerado Rd. at 11 a.m.