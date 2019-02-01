Support the Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs

In an annual event to help “change lives one swing at a time,” the Boys and Girls Club proudly hosts the annual golf classic, noted as the premier golf tournament of Borrego Springs. The event, which began in 1998, benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Borrego Springs and its youth of Borrego.

As many can attest, this is not just any golf tournament. The Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs needs this tournament for major funding to keep its doors open. The club is extremely important, offering multiple programs, and a safe and affordable environment for our youth. Their after-school programs give students the opportunity to complete their homework with assistance from qualified staff, as well as develop social skills and engage in programs that promote healthy lifestyles, character development and academic success.

At the Borrego Springs Club, children have access to a clubhouse with multiple amenities.

The skate park, which opened in 2002, was one of the first developments for the Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs, and was given a 9 out of 10 by Skateboard Magazine because of the way it was designed. Danny Sherlock, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, recalls being on the project since “the ground breaking when Dennis Avery took the shovel and turned the dirt over.”

Sherlock said the reason there is a skate park was because of Avery, who had a step-son who couldn’t skate anywhere in Borrego, due to the rules and regulations at the time, so Avery provided the funding for the skate park as part of the project.

Improvements have been made over the years of the clubhouse, including two additional wings that house a new computer lab and an arts and crafts room. The playground equipment, and a covered pavilion. Sherlock stressed the importance of having the children do outdoor activities without the worry of being burned by the Borrego sun.

This serves as an oasis in this desert town for the children with its curriculum.

There are no movie theaters, bowling alleys, video arcades, fast foods and no substantial malls to cruise up and down, instead there is the Club.

“Our students enthusiastically gather here after school and during the hot summer months to enjoy the amenities and most importantly, to be in a safe and supportive place while parents are working,” co-chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs Martha Deichler said.

To fund the Borrego Springs Branch, which opened in 1998, costs over $175,000, less than three percent of that budget comes from fees paid by the children. The children are charged $60 yearly, way less compared than other branches in the San Diego County, according to Sherlock, who understands that it is a struggle for Borrego families. The rest of the money needed comes from this golf tournament, donations and grants.

“A fundraiser like this involves the community, and the community supporting their local Boys and Girls Club,” Sherlock said. “Over the years, the golf tournament has evolved, and helps keep our doors open.”

This year, the annual golf tournament will be held at noon Friday March 1 at the de Anza Country Club, followed by the dinner and live auction at 5 p.m.

All the proceeds stay in Borrego, allowing the organization to improve both the quality and quantity of the programs and services provided to the youth.

“It’s people like Martha Deichler, where she sees how the Club fills in the blanks between what the school can provide and what the parents need. If the Club wasn’t available, there would be this hole in the community that someone else would have to find a way to fill,” Sherlock said. “We’ve been blessed by having support from people like her, who have stepped forward and volunteered her time and money to make sure the Club continues to exist.”

Co-chairs Martha Deichler and Paule Deschenes, members Chuck Dashevsky, Kerry and Ginny Dennehy, Al Hansberger, Sandy Hansberger and Curt Yaws, are needing the community’s help in keeping its doors open.

Last year, the Boys and Girls Club Golf Tournament raised $77,000, and this year, it needs to happen again.

“There has been a flurry of golf tournaments in Borrego this year and all for good causes. Trouble is, the Boys and Girls Club Tournament is one of the last ones, and we’re feeling the pinch of competition,” Deichler said.

The tournament features a day of golf, food, fun and friendship. In addition to golf, participants will receive a tournament bag, enjoy a putting contest, on-course games, dinner later in the day, silent and live auctions, opportunity drawing and the golf awards program. All of this to support the youth of Borrego Springs.

To begin the tournament, it will be a shotgun start in a best ball scramble format. There will be contests and prizes, a hole-in-one cash prize of $10,000 on one of the par-3’s. A box lunch will also be provided for golfers at the tournament.

A foursome costs $1,000 or $250 for an individual golfer. You don’t need to be a professional golfer to hit the course in the tournament, or if it is something you don’t want to do, but still want to support the event, the community is invited to join and enjoy the dinner program.

Dinner tickets are only $70, including one complimentary drink per guest and hosted wine with dinner. Can’t make it to the dinner either? There are other ways to support the Boys and Girls Club. Donate money to help keep the doors open or even auction items like a piece of art, a cruise, fly fishing or a special dinner at a restaurant. All proceeds made from this tournament and the dinner stay right here to the Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs.

It is not too late to sign up for the golf tournament and the buffet dinner/auction.

For more information, contact Kira Foody at 858-866-0591 x208 or by email at kfoody@sdyouth.org.