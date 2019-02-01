Senior Center Fundraiser

Bruce Kelley's demeanor when announcing the fundraising total at the RRC's annual event for the Senior Center, one would have thought it was going to come up short of the $20,000 goal.

When the check was revealed to Senior Center Director Lynne Vasquez, it came as an ecstatic surprise along with some degree of relief to her and to all gathered that the goal was exceeded by nearly $2,000.

Last year, the Senior Center provided over 5,000 meals to shut-ins within the Borrego community last year, and although the County foots some of the bill, it wasn't enough to cover an increase in food/container expenses. Not this year.

Proceeds from 85 golf tournament entry fees, nine tourney and chip-in winnings converted to tokens dropped in a bucket, Bailey's and coffee on the second hole courtesy of Randy and Lonnie Budd, chili dogs on the 10th hole courtesy of Ed and Jana Cate, 62 hole sponsors at $100 each, 130 guests with money in their pockets at the evening event, hundreds of raffle tickets and dozens of silent auction items donated, a money tree for cash donations, and even wine proceeds taken in by Rick and Laura Alexander, all combined to reach nearly $22,000 for the Senior Center

For everyone involved - RRC organizers and volunteers, hole and auction sponsors, and just regular folks who dug deep to meet the need - it was more than just another beautiful day in Borrego. It was a great day.