Fundraiser for BASIC – Because It Works

I’ll call her “Anna.” Her mother, a single mom with three kids, works two jobs here in Borrego Springs to help make ends meet. Anna is now a sophomore at a local college, doing very well because of her various well-earned scholarships. But without the financial support from Basic Assistance to Students in the Community, BASIC – she would not be able to pay for living expenses at the college, and is “very grateful” to the community for the opportunity this successful program provides.

BASIC is more than a post-high school scholarship program. It also provides age-appropriate books to pre-schoolers every month; the Summer Learning Academy gives a 100-hour boost to literacy and math skills; and the program assists kids with math skills in the classroom.

On Feb. 15 at de Anza Country Club, Borregans will have the opportunity to help fill the gap in what has been significant generosity on the part of one individual, now departed from Borrego, to provide basic assistance to students like Anna.

A golf tournament in the afternoon, and a dinner and live auction in the evening. Martha Deichler, Borrego’s incomparable auctioneer, will offer up for bidding, among other exclusive items, two tickets for the PGA tournament in Pebble Beach. If you’re a golfer, that’s got to be on your bucket list.

It’s $150 per person for golf and dinner, or $75 dinner only and auction. The event sponsors need golfers to sign up, and the deadline for registration is Feb. 10.

So sign up for golf and/or dinner, and experience the excitement of an event that does so much for so many.