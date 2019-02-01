Desert Floods

2.86 inches of rain fell on Valentine's Day, a record setting amount, closing all the roads leading out of town because of the flooding. Montezuma Valley Road was closed from Palm Canyon due to a boulder blocking both lanes near mile marker 6. Salton Seaway was closed from Henderson Canyon due to excessive flooding.

Floods everywhere. The de Anza Country Club was badly hit with roads awash and a river going through the golf course. The beginning of February has seen the same amount of rain compared to the whole amount received last year, with more forecast.