Bruce Hebets Succumbs to Illness

Bruce Hebets, age 59, passed away Jan. 10 after a long battle with cancer. Hebets began his career with the San Diego Harbor police rising to the rank of sergeant. After 14 years on patrol, he decided to set out on a new career in healthcare. He became CEO of Borrego Health in 2004 when there was a single clinic in Borrego Springs and 17 employees. By 2018, it had grown to 25 clinics, five mobile units and over 1,400 employees with annual revenues approaching $200 million under Hebets’ guidance. Hebets received some criticism for his business practices and also for the performance of the Borrego Clinic.

He lived between Borrego Springs and San Diego, spending a lot of time visiting the various clinics. Two years ago, he led the talks with the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund to build a new emergency care center, which the clinic would merge into, but the talks failed.

He is survived by his wife Karen, three children Brian, Amanda, Tiffany, and granddaughter Jasmine.