Annual Senior Center Fundraiser

The Borrego Springs Senior Center provides many services to our seniors – a facility for social gatherings, help with questions on health, financial, and legal issues – but perhaps the most direct and critical assistance is providing meals: Over 5,000 meals per year, or about 25 per day. Those meals are prepared by Kendall’s Café at rock-bottom prices, and delivered by Senior Center volunteers.

But because of cost increases, “There is pressure on current funding sources to raise prices for food and packaging products,” says SC Director Lynne Vasquez. The Men’s and Women’s Golf Association at the RoadRunner club has therefore set a goal of raising $20,000 at their upcoming 31st Annual Senior Center Benefit Tuesday Feb. 12, which is $3,000 more than what was raised last year. The Benefit includes a morning golf tournament at the RoadRunner Club (they are donating the cost of green fees), followed that evening by dinner, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Organizers are asking Borregans to sign up for the tournament and/or dinner and evening events, and also to sponsor a hole.

“We’ll display your (sponsor) sign on the course and at the evening benefit.” The Sun is one of the hole sponsors.

So come out and play a round of golf, and then enjoy a great meal, followed by the fun and excitement of the raffle and auction. And when the winners – foursome low-net, Closest to the Pin (men and women), and chip-in’s – donate their winning coins into the bucket for the center.