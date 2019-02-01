Julian Theater Co. Back For A New Season

Following a very successful run of "A Christmas Carol" in 2018, the Julian Theater Company will continue to offer Live Theatre, Free Movies, Children's Theater Workshops and more in 2019 in the 'Little Theatre' at Julian High School.

There will be only two performances of A.R. Gurney's "Love letters" in February – Saturday Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

"Love Letters" stars Scott Kinney as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Maureen Squazzo as Melissa Gardner.

A.R. Gurney's highly acclaimed and widely produced play, 'Love Letters' is a story of a man and a women told through letters to each other spanning a lifetime, from the 'Greatest Generation' to the 'Baby Boomers' era.

The story of their bittersweet relationship gradually unfolds from what is written (and what is left unsaid) in their letters. Both funny and moving it is a theatrical valentine, truly one from and for the heart.

"Love Letters" has entertained audiences throughout the United States and around the world. The most recent National Tour starred Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neil. * Some adult language.

Performances will be offered at: Julian High School Theater, 1656 Hwy 78 Julian, California, 92036.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior (cash or check) or online thru 'Brown Paper Tickets' http://bpt.me/406624

For more information: 760-765-1688 or http://www.juliantheatercompany.com.