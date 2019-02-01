RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Food Bank at St. Barnabas

 

Last updated 2/12/2019 at 2:48pm



The food bank will be held at St. Barnabas Church Friday Feb. 15 from noon to 4 p.m., not the usual Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.











