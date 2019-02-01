Carnivale at The Mall

Saturday March 2, 4 p.m. at The Mall join in on another year of fun at the Town Costume Party to celebrate the Joy of Life! ALL area businesses and service groups are welcome to hold a booth. $10 Booth fees and donations will go to the Art Guild this year for school art programs – After School, Outside the Box and All levels of Art. Last year, we collected $850 and distributed it to local families in need, through the Borrego Minister’s Association.

Costumes are encouraged. A Pedestrian Parade will wind through The Mall. Restaurant Patios will be open for serving.