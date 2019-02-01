RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Carnivale at The Mall

 

Last updated 2/26/2019 at 9:47am



Saturday March 2, 4 p.m. at The Mall join in on another year of fun at the Town Costume Party to celebrate the Joy of Life! ALL area businesses and service groups are welcome to hold a booth. $10 Booth fees and donations will go to the Art Guild this year for school art programs – After School, Outside the Box and All levels of Art. Last year, we collected $850 and distributed it to local families in need, through the Borrego Minister’s Association.

Costumes are encouraged. A Pedestrian Parade will wind through The Mall. Restaurant Patios will be open for serving.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/27/2019 12:34