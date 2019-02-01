RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

STUDENT INTERN NEEDED

 

Last updated 2/26/2019 at 2:31pm



Looking to someday work in the newspaper or social media industry? Get your foot in the door by interning with the Borrego Sun. Learn basic knowledge of reporting, taking photos and social media. Must have knowledge of Microsoft Word, Adobe Programs a plus. Be able to come into the office at least twice a week or more. This is non-paying internship, but compensation can be discussed.

Email resume and samples of work if applicable to editorialsun@gmail.com with subject line of the position you are applying for.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser