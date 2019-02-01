Soroptimist Artists Open Art Studios Tour, Silent Art Auction

The 2019 Borrego Springs Artists Open Studios Tour and Art Auction is scheduled for President’s weekend Feb. 15 – 17.

The Tour and Silent Art Auction benefits scholarships, education grants and programs for the betterment of girls and women of Borrego Springs and provides an opportunity for our local desert artists with a wide range of disciplines to reach a broad audience, to educate our community and ultimately to develop new markets.

During the events, the general public is invited to view the artists’ studios, to experience the creative environments and to make a purchase directly from the artist and to bid in the silent auction.

Sponsor Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs is ecstatic to present the 2019 Artists Open Studios Tour and Silent Art Auction. The Silent Art Auction reception is hosted by the new San Diego County Library Community Room located at 2580 Country Club Road on Friday Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is FREE to attend.

The Artists Open Studios Tour is Saturday Feb. 16 and Sunday Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Tour are $30, and available at Borrego Outfitters in The Mall or online at http://www.siborregosprings.org. Tour Maps will be provided to ticket holders on the days of the tour in front of Borrego Outfitters beginning at 9:30 a.m. and throughout the days.

What distinguishes the Artists Open Studios Tour event from any other arts event in Borrego Springs or studio visit or museum sponsored tour is the intended audience. Organized under the auspices of Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs, the Open Studios Tour event welcomes the general public rather than a specific group. Some of those who attend the Artists Open Studios Tour may never venture into an art or craft gallery or attend a museum exhibition opening.

It is this egalitarian distinction that makes the Borrego Springs Artists Open Studios Tour event a vibrant addition to our community.

There are economic benefits to the Artists of Borrego Springs who do not have gallery representation in the area that benefit significantly. This type of event may be the most effective way for an artist to reach a local or regional audience.

The artist can show their work to the public, sell it at retail prices and keep 100% of the revenue. An artist’s win!

The event is also instrumental in building professional relationships. Collectors or gallery owners may attend Artists Open Studios Tour events looking for new artists. Keeping this in mind, artists will be selling their work.

Artists have been preparing their studios and themselves for this unique, entrepreneurial experience planning to participate in a carefully curated tour of 12 selected studios.

The economic benefits of the Artists Open Studio Tour events to the community of Borrego Springs attract people from outside the community in addition to local residents. The event will generate income for artists and for local businesses, restaurants and potentially hotels.

Open Studios generating revenue for Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs, founder and sponsor of the Artists Open Studios Tour, create visibility and focus for the local art organizations, which may increase membership.

Additionally, the Artists Open Studios Tour events will attract the public to areas that are affordable to artists (often the less developed areas of the community). These events can serve as a recurring catalyst to boost the economic vitality of a previously “run down” or “undesirable” neighborhood.

An added component to this year’s Tour is the Silent 50/$50 Art Auction. 50 high quality artworks from various fine artists of various mediums will be auctioned at a starting bid of $50 each.

This opportunity avails one to bid and purchase fine art paintings, sculptures, collages, drawings, mono prints, ceramics and other artworks at extraordinarily fair price points that will support the betterment of girls and women in the community.

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs 2019 Artists Opens Studios Tour Committee consists of Chairwoman and Event Curator Elizabeth Rodriguez and Co-Committee members Ellen Fitzpatrick, Visual Communications Director, Kari Koskinen, Ticket & Art Sales Director (partnering with Borrego Outfitters) and Marcie Grube, Social Media Director, who all volunteer with many other Soroptimist’s in making the Tour and Art Auction outstanding.

The Committee, with direction from the Soroptimist’s Board of Directors and facilitation from the Event Curator, works all year long to sponsor this yearly event during President’s weekend.

Inquires can be made at 760 – 443 – 3300, houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net and siborregosprings.com.