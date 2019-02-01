RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

New Borrego Springs Art Guild Officers

 

Last updated 2/20/2019 at 3:12pm

Tom Hogan

Judy Webber President, Donna Franco Vice President, Jeanne Plekon Treasurer, Teresa San Filipo Secretary.

New officers were sworn in for the Borrego Springs Art Guild on Feb. 14 during their monthly meeting. Judy Webber was elected president, Donna Franco assumed the vice president's position replacing Tom Hogan, Jeanne Plekon accepted the positions of Treasurer replacing Carole Thompson and Teresa San Filippo moved from President to Secretary.

The Guild is the oldest art organization in Borrego, formed in 1972 and meeting continuously since then. Their monthly meetings are currently held at the Palm Canyon Resort where the meeting begins at noon, lunch is served and a guest artist begins their presentation at 1.

The next meeting is March 14 and the guest artist is Craig Anderson, a watercolor artist. Reservations are required and a choice of lunch entrees is available. Email bscaartguild@gmail.com or call Beth Hart - 206-713-5220.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/21/2019 04:55