New Borrego Springs Art Guild Officers

New officers were sworn in for the Borrego Springs Art Guild on Feb. 14 during their monthly meeting. Judy Webber was elected president, Donna Franco assumed the vice president's position replacing Tom Hogan, Jeanne Plekon accepted the positions of Treasurer replacing Carole Thompson and Teresa San Filippo moved from President to Secretary.

The Guild is the oldest art organization in Borrego, formed in 1972 and meeting continuously since then. Their monthly meetings are currently held at the Palm Canyon Resort where the meeting begins at noon, lunch is served and a guest artist begins their presentation at 1.

The next meeting is March 14 and the guest artist is Craig Anderson, a watercolor artist. Reservations are required and a choice of lunch entrees is available. Email bscaartguild@gmail.com or call Beth Hart - 206-713-5220.